More male cancer patients connecting during the pandemic

The online community "Man Up To Cancer" is seeing a spike in new members across the U.S. and other countries.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — According the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), men in America are at greater risk than women of getting cancer and dying from it.

But many often face the disease alone instead of reaching out for help.

An online community, Man Up To Cancer, which was founded by a stage 4 colorectal cancer patient from Cape Elizabeth, is seeing a big uptick in members during the pandemic—patients and survivors, many in quarantine, looking to connect with others battling the disease.

Nearly three years ago, Trevor Maxwell started suffering from severe fatigue, but chalked it up as "life."

"Typical guy, I was like you know I am tired, I am busy, I have a busy professional life, we have two kids at home," Maxwell said.

The father of two girls, Sage and Elsie, ended up having a colonoscopy to see what was going on. Maxwell, just 41 at the time, never expected to hear this from his doctor: "You have a very large tumor in your ascending colon."

The tumor, which measured 9 centimeters and part of his large intestine ended up being removed. Diagnosed with colorectal cancer, Maxwell underwent three months of chemotherapy.

But scans showed that the cancer had spread to his liver and abdomen.

Despite two surgeries, the cancer kept recurring.

Fortunately, a genetic condition made him a good candidate for immunotherapy. The treatment which suppresses the immune system. has kept the disease stable.

But fighting stage four cancer left him feeling depressed, anxious, and isolated.

At the urging of his wife Sarah, he went to counseling, started exercising, and joined a cancer support group on Facebook but the majority of the members were women.

So he decided to start an online community to support male patients like himself, on their cancer journeys.

"When men are diagnosed with cancer they tend to check out, women in general tend to reach out," Maxwell said.

He launched a website called "Man Up to Cancer"— a tongue-in-cheek approach to supporting men facing the disease. He also started a private Facebook group called the "Howling Place" for men and caregivers impacted by all types of the disease.

A safe place to share struggles and victories for the very first time.

On his podcast called "stuck in the man cave," Maxwell tackles topics such as mental health, pain, and relationships.

Since January, the group has grown to nearly 1,000 members from across the country and more than a half dozen countries, and the podcast has been downloaded more than 5,000 times in 30 countries.

A number of male patients and survivors are connecting during the pandemic, which has forced them into quarantine because they are at high risk for COVID-19.