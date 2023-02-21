Maine's first commercial PFAS lab open for business

The lab in Norridgewock plans to have results available in two weeks.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Maine's first commercial lab to test for PFAS chemicals in drinking water is open for business with a goal of faster and more accessible results for the public.

Maine Laboratories, on Main Street in Norridgewock, opened its doors earlier this month after receiving state accreditation to test drinking water.

In addition to drinking water, the lab can also test wastewater, groundwater, soils, effluent, and animal and plant tissue for PFAS. Up until this point, samples have been sent to out-of-state labs. Those results can take anywhere from 6 weeks to two months.

Katie Richards, the CEO and found says the lab will have a quicker turnaround -- of just two weeks. For an additional fee of 200 dollars, five days or less.

"We believe we can make that happen, where other labs have not, because we are entirely PFAS testing focused. That is all we are doing here," Richards said.

Costs for testing range from $300-$400. The lab can do around 4,000 tests a year, and there are plans to increase capacity with more staff and equipment in the future.

The test is available to order on the lab's website. A test kit will be mailed out with instructions to collect and return to the lab for processing.