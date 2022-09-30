The Red Cross seeks to raise awareness about sickle cell disease in Maine

Phyllis Rand is hoping to get more Mainers of color to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to help people living with sickle cell disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — The American Red Cross will be busy for the next few weeks as volunteers from across the nation respond to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

But the natural disaster did more than cause weather-related damage to southeastern states.

“When a storm like this happens, there’s always a ripple effect in the blood supply," Steve Thomas, executive director for the Southern Maine Red Cross, said. "Any of the blood collection that may have happened in Florida this week, not happening.”

Thomas said the national blood supply isn't critically low at this point, but there is always a need for new donations, especially for the community of people living with sickle cell disease.

The disease alters your red blood cells and causes pain as they move throughout your body. It can also lead to organ failure and even strokes.

“It’s the most common inherited genetic blood disorder in the [country]. We estimate [there are] about 100,000 people suffering from sickle cell at any point," he added. “The vast majority of them are of Black or African descent.”

The Red Cross recently launched a campaign to boost donations from those communities. In Maine, the organization is getting help from a 13-year volunteer.

Phyllis Rand has lived in Lewiston for more than 30 years, but as a kid in her home state of North Carolina, the Red Cross gave assistance to her family. She decided to dedicate her time to helping the nonprofit in any way she could.

Last year, when she donated blood for the first time, Rand found a new calling. She learned she has blood compatibility to help those with sickle cell disease.

Thomas added people with the disease constantly need blood transfusions every year, which could require more than 100 units of blood.

“I’m a Red Crosser because I like to help people. When I got that email, it just gave me a spark and another avenue to help people," Rand said.

She added one in three people of color have blood like hers, compatible to help people with the disease. Rand decided to hold a blood drive on Juneteenth to get people in her community to donate.

“I thought what better way to be to service to the African American community than to possibly get some donors in there to help people who have sickle cell disease who are mostly African American," she said.