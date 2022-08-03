Mainers eligible to order additional free COVID tests

The announcement about these additional COVID tests came on Wednesday.

MAINE, USA — Mainers are now eligible to order additional free COVID tests through Project ACT, officials say.

The announcement was shared in a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. Project Access COVID tests is a partnership between the department and the Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to Maine households.

As of Monday, Maine households that had already ordered two test kits through Project ACT are eligible to reorder one additional free kit of five rapid tests.

“Our successful partnership with Project ACT improves access to free, convenient tests for Maine families, helping to limit the spread of COVID and keep Maine communities safe and healthy,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav D. Shah said in the release.

They added, “As families prepare for back to school this fall, it is a great time to once again visit AccessCOVIDTests.org and have tests on hand in case children get sick or come into contact with someone with COVID.”

For more information, click here.