Mainers can now preview 2023 health insurance plans

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that open enrollment begins on Nov. 1.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace has announced that Mainers can now view 2023 health insurance plans on the CoverME website, the state's health insurance marketplace.

Plans can be previewed until Nov. 1, when the open enrollment period begins.

The site allows comparison of various plans and costs, and can be utilized without having to fill out an application or sign up for an account, the release said.

“Even if you haven't qualified for financial assistance in previous years, it's worth checking again because coverage is more affordable than ever and there are new options for families," DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a release.

During the first open enrollment for CoverME, over 66,000 Maine residents signed up for health insurance coverage, according to the release.

Open enrollment for 2023 health insurance plans begins on Nov. 1 and remains open until Jan. 15. The enrollment deadline for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2021, is Dec. 15, 2022. Those who enroll between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023, will be covered beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

For more information, visit the CoverME.gov website here.