MaineHealth buys Union Station Plaza for $17M

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest health system announced Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million.

In a release, MaineHealth said it has no immediate plans to develop the property, but that it "helps position the health system for future expansion."

The plaza borders MMC’s new employee garage and the office building at 222 St. John Street, which the hospital has leased long-term.

According to MaineHealth, the cost of the purchase is offset by the property's revenue-generating commercial leases.

“This was a unique opportunity that we could not ignore. This allows us to consider a very long-term approach to meeting the health needs of our community and helps ensure the viability of the investments we have already made in that area,” MaineHealth Southern Region President Jeff Sanders said. “We understand and respect the significance the property and tenant businesses have to the neighborhood and city, and we intend to honor the business leases currently in place.”

“We had a number of offers before listing the property for sale," Bob Connor, the former owner of the plaza, said in the release from MaineHealth, in part. "I’ve owned the property for 30 years, and finding the right buyer was important to me. In MaineHealth, we had a local buyer with a positive impact on our community and a vision for the future that benefits all Mainers."