Federal ambulance team arrives at MaineGeneral Medical Center

The team made up of a paramedic and an EMT will help transport patients with non-emergency needs to other hospitals and facilities across the state.

MaineGeneral Medical Center received some much-needed help Tuesday from a federal ambulance team.

The team of a paramedic and an EMT will help transport patients with non-emergency needs to other hospitals and facilities across the state to ensure they are treated in the facility that best meets their needs. It will also help to free up beds in the hospital.

President and CEO of MaineGeneral Health Chuck Hays said the team is a big help.

"Due to the staffing shortage, we have had a challenge in getting timely transport for patients who need it. In some instances, it's been hours, even days, [that] patients are waiting to be transported," Hays said.

MaineGeneral Medical Center is one of eight hospitals across the state expected to receive a team.

It is part of a slate of initiatives President Joe Biden announced last week to help states confront a winter surge of COVID.

Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement:

"I am grateful for this additional federal support, and I am hopeful that, along with actions by my administration, it will help alleviate the strain on our health care system."

