PORTLAND, Maine — Opera House Arts (OHA) will host a free showing and community conversation about a new documentary on recovering opioid addicts.

Recovery Boys follows the recovery journey of four men in West Virginia and will be shown on Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House. Maine is one of the many states across the country affected by the ongoing opioid crisis.

“We are very excited to be chosen as a location to show this film,” said Anne West, Executive Director of Island Health & Wellness. “It is a testimony to the work that this community has done to end the stigma and shame around substance use disorders.”

The documentary, directed by the Academy Award nominated Elaine McMillion Sheldon, looks into the strength and brotherhood it takes to overcome addiction and exposes the internal conflict that comes with recovery. Sheldon sat down with 207's Rob Caldwell earlier this year to discuss the film.

The screening will be followed by a community forum where individuals in recovery, treatment providers and the audience are invited to further the conversation and learn about community resources.

Recovery Boys is not rated, but not recommended for children. Running time is 89 minutes.

