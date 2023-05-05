Maine training campus for service, therapy dogs set to open in July

The Mission Working Dogs campus will have cabins where clients can stay and bond with their dogs.

OXFORD, Maine — After months of planning, fundraising, and construction, buildings are taking shape on 12 acres surrounded by woods.

"The entire campus is designed to be wheelchair accessible," Christy Gardner, the founder of the non-profit, Mission Working Dogs, said. Her dream of establishing a training center for therapy and service dogs is finally feeling real. But for this disabled Army veteran, there are emotions as well.

"It's exciting and heartbreaking at the same time," Gardner said, holding back tears.

Gardner suffered devastating injuries, including to her spinal cord while serving her country. Those injuries eventually led to her having both of her legs amputated below the knee. Thirteen years ago, Moxie, a specially trained golden retriever put her on the path to independence.

Moxie passed away last year but that special bond led her to create the nonprofit to meet the demand for service dogs from veterans and people with physical disabilities and mental health issues such as PTSD.

"She was so incredible. She gave me so much of my life back. I wanted to do that for others," Gardner explained.

Gardner and her new service dog, Doug, lead a network of volunteers and inmates in the Maine prison system training 53 service and therapy dogs.

The Mission Working Dogs Campus, located on Moxie's Place Road, will feature 10 buildings, including a training center that is set up like a home. That's where dogs will learn skills to help clients in the real world, from fetching laundry and special training stations where the dogs learn how how to turn off light switches, to this separate outdoor kennel. There will also be indoor and outdoor runs.

The nonprofit has already raised $300,000 towards the $1.2 million internationally-accredited center. It will also feature eight private cabins where clients can stay.

After some construction delays – the center could open for clients in mid-to-late July. New owners will then meet their service dogs, train and bond with them for two weeks, and then graduate.

"She takes me grocery shopping, does it all, and takes the trash out," Linda Robitaille said.

Robitaille and her service dog Grace just finished the program, which involves hours of training, often in public places. Linda, who lost her left leg below the knee due to complications from lung cancer, has more confidence to face the world with Grace by her side. She feels the campus will be a game changer for people like herself.

"We do everything together, and it's actually life-changing. I live alone, and now I have a friend," Robitaille said.

Clients have to fundraise $4,000 to be accepted as a potential client. There is also about a one-year waiting list. Christy says training a service dog can take up to 2 years and cost $14,000. As for Moxie, her memory lives on. A donated statue will be located on campus as lives are being changed for people in need.

If you would like to volunteer or support Mission Working Dogs, click here.