Bill to update reimbursement rates to health care centers headed to Mills' desk

The Maine Senate enacted a bill on Monday that would update that standard to provide more accurate reimbursement rates, Democrats said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine might update its reimbursement rates for health care centers that serve rural and low-income residents.

Maine is home to dozens of Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve more than 200,000 residents. The centers rely on reimbursement from MaineCare to provide service.

MaineCare's reimbursement rates were set nearly 20 years ago, and that has caused many of the centers to struggle financially in the state, according to Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn.

The Maine Senate enacted a bill Monday, which would update that standard to provide more accurate reimbursement rates, Claxton and other Democrats said.

Claxton said LD 1787, An Act to Improve the Quality and Affordability of Primary Health Care Provided by Federally Qualified Health Centers, “is about making sure these centers can remain open and continue providing for folks in need.”

"The range of services they provide in our communities is invaluable, and this bill is about making sure these centers can remain open and continue providing for folks in need," Claxon said in a news release posted Wednesday by the Maine Senate Democrats.