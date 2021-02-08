Maine to pay addiction treatment providers more per patient

PORTLAND, Maine — Facilities that provide treatment for substance use disorder will be reimbursed at a higher rate for Medicaid patients they treat.
The Portland Press Herald reports more than $2 million set aside in the budget passed in July will go toward making the payments to a range of facilities.
There are about 300,000 Mainers who are covered by Medicaid, and thousands of them seek treatment for addiction each year.
Maine suffered a record number of overdose deaths in 2020, with over 500 people dying.
Gov. Janet Mills announced the new rates for detoxification providers, halfway houses, and other residential rehab facilities on Tuesday.