Maine to pay addiction treatment providers more per patient

Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that more than $2 million will be used to make the payments.

PORTLAND, Maine — Facilities that provide treatment for substance use disorder will be reimbursed at a higher rate for Medicaid patients they treat.

The Portland Press Herald reports more than $2 million set aside in the budget passed in July will go toward making the payments to a range of facilities.

There are about 300,000 Mainers who are covered by Medicaid, and thousands of them seek treatment for addiction each year.

Maine suffered a record number of overdose deaths in 2020, with over 500 people dying.