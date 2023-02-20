Maine to get $300,000 for aging research

The Maine Council on Aging is receiving a grant from Point 32 Health to continue teaching Mainers about age bias.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Council on Aging has been offering a course for anyone who wants to try to stop ageism in the state.

"84 people have graduated so far including commissioners, sheriffs, legislators," Maine Council on Aging Executive Director Jess Maurer said.

The course is the first of its kind and offers tools to all its graduates to try to look at aging differently by identifying what needs older people have from housing and transportation to employment and financial security.

Maurer said when local and state leaders understand what infrastructure older people need they can better support them and help them live longer and healthier lives.

"[And] addressing kind of the core problem, which is ageism," she added.

Maurer said she and her team will be able to offer this course for three more years, thanks to a grant from Point 32 Health, a nonprofit serving all of New England. The council will get $300,000 over a three-year period.

"One of our core focuses is around healthy aging and support for older adults," Caitlin Sullivan with Point 32 Health said.

Sullivan and Maurer agree that once we all understand our age bias, then we can do something about it.

"You know looking for anti-aging cream to understanding that we don't want to necessarily age, and we have that kind of intrinsic fear, and that's okay to admit, but it's also making sure our policies and practices are working for everyone," Sullivan said.

We are all aging and the hope is with this grant the Maine Council on Aging will be able to make aging easier for Mainers.

To register for the Maine Council on Aging course, click here.