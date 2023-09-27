State study shows contaminants found in medical marijuana

Out of more than one hundred cannabis samples from across Maine, 45 percent failed to adhere to adult-use marijuana testing standards.

PORTLAND, Maine — When growing a small business, reputation and earning trust from your customers is key; especially in a field like medical marijuana.

"People want to know they're getting safe, clean product," Peter Ingram said, who runs Maine Cannabis Exchange in South Portland.

Although it's not required for medical use marijuana in the state, Ingram has been testing both his medical and recreational cannabis in his stores from the get-go. However, not all opt to test.

"My first customers were little kids that had neurological issues, and so it was imperative that we had everything tested," Ingram added.

To understand further what contaminants, if any, may be in Maine's cannabis supply, the Office of Cannabis Policy is undergoing an investigation, testing samples across the state.

"There were concerns that those who were playing by the rules were being really out-competed by those cutting corners," Office of Cannabis Policy Director John Hudak said.

Testing through a handful of independent labs, out of more than one hundred samples, 45 percent failed for at least one contaminant; upholding the same safety standards that adult-use cannabis must meet.

The study is ongoing, and the office hopes to have a complete study in the near future.

The state tested for heavy metals, mold, yeast, pesticides, and other chemicals. Some samples even failed in multiple categories.

One of the testing labs used is Nova Analytic Labs out of Portland. Workers say cannabis as a plant can absorb substances from soil more easily than other plants.

"And so without some type of regulation around it to ensure that people are doing testing, there's really no way of knowing," co-founder Greg Newland said.

As a result, the lab is offering a free testing program for medical marijuana patients.