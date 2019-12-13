MAINE, USA — The Maine Center for Disease Control said the use of e-cigarettes among high school students has almost doubled since 2017, according to the results of a new survey released Friday.

The agency released its 2019 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey. The results show that 28.7% of Maine high school students report they are currently using e-cigarettes. That means they’ve used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days.

The figure is an increase from 15.3% in 2017. The Maine CDC said those figures line up with recent data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, which found that 27.5% of high school students in the country reported e-cigarette use.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said responses to the survey also showed a decrease in the percentage of Maine students who used other forms of tobacco products.

RELATED: Gov. Mills orders response to increase in youth vaping

A September state law banned e-cigarette use on school property. Shah said the state’s young people “need to realize that vaping also poses great risk to their health,” even as less of them smoke cigarettes.

RELATED: CDC reveals vape brands most seen in outbreak cases

RELATED: MN files lawsuit against JUUL over alleged youth targeting

RELATED: Florida restaurant cited after employee was caught vaping in kitchen