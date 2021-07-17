Maine requires so-called PFAS to be phased out by 2030

'The more we study PFAS, the more we learn of their harm to human health,' says expert

MAINE, USA — A new law will now require all manufacturers in Maine to report their use of a class of toxic chemicals and phase them out by 2030.

The law took effect Thursday and is one of several legislative proposals to address contamination of so-called PFAS, which have long been used in a variety of consumer products.

Mainers pleaded with lawmakers to help, and they responded with a series of proposals setting stricter PFAS pollution standards, allocating money to address contamination, and making it easier to sue polluters.