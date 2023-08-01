Maine Recovery Council hasn't dispersed any of the $17M it received amid opioid crisis deepening

The Maine Recovery Council was formed in November to distribute the money, helping fill the gap in the state's opioid prevention, recovery, and treatment options.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine will receive about $235 million in lawsuit settlements against companies that have strengthened the opioid crisis.

The Maine Recovery Council was formed in November to get some of that money into the hands of organizations to help fill the gap in the state's opioid prevention, recovery, and treatment options, especially as the opioid crisis in the state deepens.

According to the Maine Monthly Overdose Report for the month of June, 12 Mainers on average died weekly from January through June of this year.

The council will receive half of the funds—about $118 million in total. As of right now, the council has received approximately $17 million, but it has not distributed even one cent of that money.

"I think that when you're talking about hundreds and millions of dollars over the next decades, there is a real responsibility that comes with that," Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, who is also a council member, said.

Council Chair and Member Pat Kimball said the past several months, the council has been working to create bylaws, sub-committees, and understand the parameters of what they need to do.

Kimball said members of the council have been learning where the prevention and treatment gaps exist in the state and if certain areas of Maine are being impacted more than others.

"All of that takes unfortunately time and we know that clock is ticking," Kimball said. "It's about collecting data. Do we need to emphasize more in one particular area in Maine versus another area of Maine? Again, we know that this money needs to get where it needs to get, but we need to know that it gets to places where we know it has the best impact."

The council's "ambitious goal" is to distribute some of the funding it has received so far by December.

The council is working to get more public comment, and is considering holding a public hearing or creating a public survey, Kimball said.

The council is currently taking public comment via email. If you're interested in contacting the council or want to receive more information, you can email info.RecoveryCouncil@maine.gov.

