MAINE, USA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) said it was notified this week of the first pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

The child from southern Maine was younger than 5 years old and was not vaccinated against influenza this season. The child tested positive for influenza B. To protect the family’s privacy, the Maine CDC is releasing no further information about the death at this time.

Health providers in Maine must report influenza-associated deaths among those under age 18. An influenza-associated death is when a person dies after having symptoms and a positive influenza test.

The Maine CDC said it has recorded 19 adult deaths that are at least partially attributable to the flu this season, according to death certificate data. Flu season typically runs from late September to May.

“We express our deep condolences to the family for their loss,” Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah said.

According to the Maine CDC, influenza causes a fever (≥100°F) and a cough or sore throat. Most people with influenza have mild illness. However, certain people are at high risk for more serious illness including young children, people age 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions.

The Maine CDC said influenza can be treated with antiviral medication. Antiviral treatment works best when started within two days of getting sick. However, starting treatment later can still be helpful, especially for people at high risk for serious influenza illness.

The Maine CDC said you should contact your doctor if you or your child are at high risk of serious illness and develop influenza symptoms.

