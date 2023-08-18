Maine pharmacies now carrying newly-approved RSV vaccine

The FDA approved the vaccine for people ages 60 and older. It can help prevent severe disease from RSV, an upper respiratory virus that often affects young kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTBROOK, Maine — Pharmacies in Maine now carry a newly-approved vaccine for RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the U.S. CDC. The agency says most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.

In May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for RSV. The agency approved the vaccine for adults ages 60 and older. The FDA considers age a risk factor in contracting the virus.

The virus spreads by respiratory droplets, similar to the flu or COVID.

Hannaford pharmacy specialist Rob Bryant said the supermarket chain now carries the vaccine. He said the RSV vaccine only requires one shot and does not require a prescription.

Bryant advised people to call or go online to schedule an appointment and said they can get a shot of the RSV vaccine and a flu shot or COVID shot on the same day.

"I think, grandparents associated with grandchildren, and so forth. It's a communicable disease with droplets and respiratory droplets and so forth. So again, grandparents spending time with grandchildren, why would they not want to protect themselves against that?" he said.

In October 2022, Maine hospital emergency departments became overwhelmed by the number of kids catching RSV, who were also catching it earlier in the season than in years past.

"Unfortunately, there is no treatment to keep the child from getting the virus or from the virus getting worse, or to cure the virus once the child has gotten it," said Dr. Mary Ottolini, the chair of pediatrics at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and chief of the child health service line for MaineHealth,

Bryant said Medicare Part D will cover 100 percent of the cost. Those with commercial insurance should ask their provider.

He said side effects could include headache, fatigue, and/or pain in the arm.