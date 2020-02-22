AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature has passed a proposal that supporters say will make epinephrine delivery devices more affordable and more easily available.

Epinephrine devices are used to treat anaphylaxis, a serious reaction to an allergy. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland proposed a bill to expand the definition of “epinephrine pen” and “epinephrine auto-injector” in Maine statute.

Sanborn says that change will help make certain that schools and summer camps in the state have the delivery devices available when they don't have access to the EpiPen, which is a common delivery system.

