Maine National Guard members recognized for helping people get COVID vaccines in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Maine National Guard members have been helping people get their COVID vaccine at Central Maine Healthcare's mass vaccination site in Auburn since March. On Veterans Day, they were recognized for their work.

"Makes me feel good. We're helping out the public and helping people with COVID-19," Maine Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joshua Brown said.

Roughly 25 members have helped screen and check-in people at the site.

Site manager Jennifer Jordan said they could not have administered more than 44,000 vaccines without them.

"They're part of our team. They're with us every step of the way. They're here all day, every day. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine," Jordan said.

The mission hasn't ended yet. They will continue to help vaccinate nearly 400 people every day.