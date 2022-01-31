Maine musician to get kidney from artist after long search

Dustin Saucier and Laura Dunn will both undergo surgery next week at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

MAINE, USA — A long search is over for a Bangor man who desperately needs a new kidney. He now has something to celebrate ... life!



Musician Dustin Saucier has had diabetes for most of his life. His kidneys stopped working correctly throughout the years. Saucier has been on dialysis for more than a year. It's a medical procedure that removes waste products and excess fluids from the blood when kidneys don't function properly.



A year ago, NEWS CENTER Maine reported his need for a kidney. It turns out a woman from Biddeford watched and went through the rigorous testing process to see if she could donate hers. Laura Dunn ended up being a perfect match to Saucier.

Saucier said many people he knew went through the evaluation process but didn't qualify.

Now Saucier will soon receive the gift of life.

A bond stronger than blood!

After a year of tests from the Maine Transplant Program at Maine Medical Center, doctors told Dunn that she is highly healthy and qualified to help Saucier.

"I saw that piece, and really, his story just really struck me. And I just liked who he was, and it resonated with me," Dunn said.

Dunn said she thought she was too old to donate a kidney and quickly found out she wasn't. The 59-year-old said she's always wanted to donate a kidney to help someone who desperately needs one to survive.

"It just feels right. It's like, intuitive, and there wasn't really ever a question," Dunn said.

Dunn said the surgery takes about 2 to 3 hours.

"We will both go in at the same time. I'll have my surgery. They'll remove my kidney, and he is in the next room waiting," Dunn said.

Saucier said he's been able to feel how his body was failing.

"All the side effects that come along with kidney disease and kidney failure, fatigue, memory loss, feeling sick. So this couldn't have come at a better time," Saucier said.



Dr. Juan Palma is the director of Living Kidney Donation at Maine Medical Center. He's one of the doctors who perform transplant surgeries like the one Dunn and Saucier will go through.



"In Maine, we are very fortunate where about 10% of the donors that we have are what we call 'good Samaritans,' basically people that they just come knock on our door. They don't have a person by name that they know that is suffering of kidney disease and just say, 'Hey, I'm healthy. Can you evaluate me?' That's amazing!" Palma said.



Palma said there are 200 people on a waitlist in Maine in need of a kidney transplant. Only 45 to 50 of those find a kidney match. Palma explained the process to qualify is rigorous.



"We need to check the patients from head to toe, be sure their hearts are in good shape, their lungs are in good shape so they can tolerate the surgery," he said.

Palma said the recovery for recipients in the hospital is from three to four days, and then the first three to six months, their bodies are adjusting to anti-resistant medications.

"There are two main sources for donors, deceased donors and living donors," Palma said. "The majority of the patients that receive kidneys are from deceased donors, but here in Maine, it's the opposite. Most of the patients in our program that receives kidneys are from living donors. Last year, 27 of the 50 transplants were from living donors."

Palma added the complication rates are meager. He says diabetes is the number one reason kidneys may fail within Mainers.

"For the 200 people that are listed, 40% of those have diabetes as their main diagnosis," Palma said.



"I just had a kidney function test done recently. It's supposed to be over 60% in order to be considered ok and normal. And right now, my kidneys are functioning at 6%, so I am at the very end of my kidneys' function right now," Saucier said.



"I myself, I'm an artist. I'm a visual artist, and my recent thought is that this will probably be my greatest artwork ever, my greatest art piece!" Dunn said.

Saucier released a new music album that he's been working on to decompress through this process. He said Dunn's gift would forever change his life.



"From the bottom of my heart, I don't know how I'll be ever able to repay you for the gift you are giving me. I'm forever indebted to her, and I hope that post-transplant, we will be able to kind of forge a good relationship and maintain a relationship in each other's lives," Saucier said.

Dunn said she gives a lot of credit to Saucier for his vulnerability.

"Putting yourself out there is not an easy thing to do, in any way. And so, he is a musician. But even just showing that vulnerability of that, 'I need something,' I just think that's a really strong character trait," Dunn said.

They will both undergo surgery on Feb. 8.

Saucier said he is excited to get some of his time back because he's been on dialysis 16 hours a week for a long time.

"I go four times a week. And post dialysis, you are pretty much wiped for the rest of the day," Saucier said.



If people are interested in becoming donors, they can apply to the Maine Transplant Program here. If anyone would like to reach out and request any information or details, they can call 207-662-7180.

