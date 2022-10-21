Maine Medical Center sees rise in kids with RSV, bronchulitis earlier than usual

Doctors said they are seeing kids with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as bronchulitis, presenting at a higher rate than normal for this time of year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Some Maine hospitals report seeing an increase in kids with respiratory viruses coming earlier than usual this season.

Dr. Mary Ottolini, the chair of pediatrics at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and chief of the child health service line for MaineHealth, said in years past, doctors see a rise in these viruses around the middle of winter.

This year, medical professionals are seeing that bump now.

Dr. Ottolini said Maine Medical Center has seen nearly double the number of kids with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, as well as bronchulitis, this October compared to previous Octobers.

She said RSV presents like a common cold: a cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, and possibly a low-grade fever.

"That cough may hang on for a week to 10 days or so, but they will get better and if the parent is concerned that the cough is hanging on longer, certainly contact your primary care provider and have them checked out," Dr. Ottolini said.

Ottolini stressed that parents who notice these symptoms should call their primary care providers first. She said the emergency department, which is already short-staffed, is dealing with more people coming in for treatment of all kinds of illnesses or injuries.

"There is no need to go to the emergency department. We don't have anything different, unless your child is sicker, than what your primary care provider has," she explained.

Ottolini said very young kids are most at risk of severe illness. She said if parents notice their infants or toddlers are working harder to breathe, they should consider bringing them to the emergency department or urgent care.

She explained that rest, plenty of fluids, and possibly Tylenol for fevers can help most milder cases.

Ottolini also said good hygiene will help prevent the spread of these viruses, and that parents should consider getting their kids a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible to reduce their risk of getting those illnesses.

She noted one recent rumor and misconception among parents is that the flu or COVID-19 shots cause RSV. She said that phenomenon is a coincidence, not a cause and effect.

I talked to Dr. Mary Ottolini with @MaineMed about #rsv in kids. She says they’re seeing nearly double the cases they’ve seen in previous years at this time. Normally, this rise happens in mid-winter, she said. @newscentermaine #maine pic.twitter.com/IsNjHHM9bC — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 21, 2022