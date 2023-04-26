MaineHealth to lift masking policy

Masks will still be required in areas and circumstances where appropriate, according to the health care system.

PORTLAND, Maine — Beginning May 1, care team members, patients, visitors, and others entering MaineHealth facilities will no longer be required to mask in hospitals or clinics.

The health care system made the announcement in a release Wednesday, adding masks would still be required in areas and circumstances where appropriate.

People may choose to continue to mask at their discretion, and MaineHealth said masks would still be available at its facilities. The health care system said patients should ask their care team members to mask for face-to-face interactions if that's what they'd prefer.

“Masking has been invaluable in preventing transmission of various illnesses, and we encourage everyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms to stay home or, at the very least, mask. We will have masks available for all who wish to use them,” Dr. Dora Anne Mills, MaineHealth's chief health improvement officer, said in Wednesday's release. “We believe that this change will be very beneficial to communications between our care team members and our patients, and will overall help with our provision of care at all levels.”

MaineHealth said it is making these changes in light of evolving epidemiologic trends, published scientific evidence, and what the health care system has learned from the experience of other hospitals nationally.

"As with all changes, we will monitor impact and respond appropriately in order to keep our patients, care team members, and communities safe," the release stated.

MaineHealth's facilities include: