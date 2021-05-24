Maine mask mandate ends for most indoor public spaces

Masks are still required in hospitals, health care facilities, schools, daycares, and public transportation.

MAINE, USA — The Maine mask mandate ends today, Monday, May 24 for most indoor public spaces. However, wearing a mask remains recommended by the U.S. CDC for people who are not fully vaccinated or not yet able to receive the vaccine.

There are some places where masks will still be required including hospitals, health care facilities, schools, daycares, and public transportation.

Also, some businesses or restaurants can still require you to wear a mask or ask if you've been vaccinated.

Along with the mask mandate, capacity limits and social distancing requirements will end for both indoor and outdoor events.