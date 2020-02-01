MAINE, USA — You might notice a change in some nutrition labels on your food.

The FDA's new nutrition labels went into effect on January 1, 2020, based on rules that were published back on May 27, 2016. The new labels will have a larger font and side-by-side nutritional columns that reflect information for both a single serving and the entire package.

The FDA says the new labeling rules must be implemented immediately by manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual sales. Manufacturers with less than that amount have until January 1, 2021, to comply.

"The new label will make it easier for consumers to make better-informed food choices," according to the FDA. Manufacturers must also post the amount of added sugar in the product.

Makers of single-ingredient products like honey and maple syrup have until July 1, 2021, to make changes to their food labels.

However, Lyle Merrifield, president of the Maine Maple Producers Association says this labeling rule will not apply to them because they do not add sugar to honey and maple syrup.

"We won a big battle because of the FDA's language "amount of added sugars," Merrifield says. Maine honey and maple syrup producers will not have to change their labels because they do not add sugar.

