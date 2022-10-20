Maine hospitals receive $25M in support of COVID-19 recovery

The funds will help "address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention," the Maine DHHS said Thursday.

MAINE, USA — Maine hospitals are receiving $25 million in funds from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in support of their COVID-19 recovery.

The Maine DHHS announced the funds in a news release Thursday, adding it's not only for recovery from the pandemic but to "address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention."

According to the release, the funds were distributed to Maine hospitals on Wednesday. The funds were proposed by Maine Gov. Janet Mills as "one-time MaineCare payments" as part of her FY22 supplemental budget.

"When the pandemic tested Maine hospitals, they rose to the challenge to take care of Maine people. Now, with ongoing challenges, this investment will advance their recovery and help to ensure that they can continue to deliver the quality care that Maine people expect and deserve,” Mills said in the release.

Following the funds distributed on Wednesday, Maine hospitals have received a total of $75 million in COVID-19 supplemental payments throughout the entire pandemic, the release said.

"Maine hospitals are beyond thankful to the Governor and Legislature for hearing our plea for help,” Steve Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, said in the release. “Hospitals are under unprecedented financial pressures related to inflation, labor shortages, and the ongoing COVID pandemic. This influx of money couldn’t come at a more perfect time and will help us to continue to care for both our patients and caregivers alike."