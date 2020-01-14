BANGOR, Maine — To protect its patients, visitors, and staff Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is taking temporary precautions to prevent the flu from spreading.

As of Tuesday these are the guidelines:

visitors must be 12 or older to visit the hospital

visitors must be free of flu-like symptoms and not have had any exposure to people who are sick with a fever, chills, cough, etc

only two people will be allowed to visit a patient at a time

Larger groups will be asked to wait in the lobby or cafe.

The hospital says some exceptions will be made such as patients in hospice care.

The head of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Dr. James Jarvis, MD FAAFP says, “In the past three years, our flu precautions have been successful in decreasing the spread of flu within the facility.”

This is all in response to the CDC warning that the flu is widespread throughout Maine.

