Former NICU baby gives back by fundraising for the Children's Miracle Network

MacKenzie Schors, who was born 12 weeks early, is raising money for the Children's Miracle Network.

MACHIAS, Maine — A 16-year-old junior at Machias Memorial High School is on a mission to raise 20 thousand dollars for the Children's Miracle Network. The money will go to support the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and she hopes to hit her goal by graduation.

From the golf team, cheerleading, and playing softball, MacKenzie Schors is excited to begin her junior year. But incredibly, she almost didn't make it into this world.

"She was two pounds 13 ounces which is big for a 28-weeker," Wendy Schors, MacKenzie's mom, explained.

"I was not supposed to survive that pregnancy," MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie Schors was born 12 weeks early, several weeks after her identical twin sister Megan died as a result of a rare condition, known as Twin-to-Twin transfusion syndrome, or TTS. The condition causes the blood to flow unequally between twins that share a placenta.

MacKenzie Schors spent 100 days at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"There were nights when I shouldn't have made it through the night but somehow I was able to," MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie's family is eternally grateful for being able to bring their "tiny" miracle home. The experience also planted a seed in MacKenzie's mind. At the age of nine, she raised one thousand dollars for the Children's Miracle Network.

The nonprofit raises funds and awareness for member hospitals including Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Every year during the holidays, MacKenzie Schors collects and donates personal care and other items for families at the NICU. She also holds yard sales and other fundraisers in hopes of raising 20 thousand dollars by the time she graduates high school.

"I think I can do it, I am already halfway there," MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie and supporters will bike 10 miles this Saturday for the 3rd Annual MacKenzie's Miles for Miracles. Nearly four thousand dollars in donations have poured in.

The event will begin in east Machias on the Sunrise Trail, but you don't have to bike to help out -- you can run, walk, or even ride an ATV.

Besides helping babies that were born too early get the care and resources they need, MacKenzie Schors wants to continue that legacy by working in the NICU either as a doctor or nurse one day.

"Helping them go through what I went through, and being like the people that saved my life," MacKenzie added.