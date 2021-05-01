Maine health care workers to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Northern Light Heath will begin to give 423 second doses of the vaccine starting Wednesday. MaineHealth began the process over the weekend.

BANGOR, Maine — On Saturday, Maine Medical Center in Portland started giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its health care workers. They are continuing these efforts on Tuesday.

Last month, Maine Medical Center Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Christine Hein was the sixth person in Maine to get the COVID vaccine.

"It was pretty special to be part of that and to really feel that this was a bit of a light," Dr. Hein told NEWS CENTER Maine.

On Tuesday, Hein will get her second and final dose of the vaccine.

"I have a lot of gratitude for all of the work that went into this process," Hein added.

An official at @NorthernLightH tells me they will begin second doses of the #COVID19 vaccine starting Wednesday. @MaineHealth began this process over the weekend. I spoke to a doctor who will be receiving her second dose later today. The story this morning on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/OQ6D2AAyPk — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) January 5, 2021

As of Sunday, January 3, 2021, MaineHealth administered at least 13,000 vaccine doses to health care workers according to a spokesperson. It's unknown how many of those are second doses.

As the second round of vaccines is administered by MaineHealth, Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is preparing to receive two shipments of vaccines this week.

"One is for continuing our first vaccine doses and one will be for starting the vaccine for those who need their second dose,” Dr. Jarvis told NEWS CENTER Maine.

As of Friday, January 1, 2021, Northern Light Health has vaccinated over 6,000 healthcare works. The plan is to give 423 second doses of the vaccine systemwide to workers starting Wednesday.