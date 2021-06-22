Health experts offer tips to stay safe this summer

The US CDC says injuries are the leading cause of death in children age 19 and younger

BANGOR, Maine — Summer is in full swing with many kids already on summer vacation and looking to head outdoors for some fun. It’s important to enjoy these carefree days, but health experts want parents to remember to keep their kids safe.

The team at Northern Light Surgery and Trauma has developed a list of tips to help keep kids of all ages safe this summer.

Anna Moses, the trauma nurse coordinator for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, helped create the list.

“One child getting injured in a preventable incident is one too many," Moses said. "A lot of time we don’t think of injury prevention as being safe with our sunscreen and preventing bug bites, and bug-borne illnesses.”

As Moses explains, that's all part of being outside and having fun during the summer.

The list focuses on topics like insect safety, lawn mower safety, and bicycle safety.

It reminds parents that sunscreen should be reapplied on their children every two hours, insect repellent containing DEET is best to prevent insect-related disease (Note: American Association of Pediatrics and the CDC DO NOT recommend using DEET on children under 2 months of age), and everyone should wear a helmet on every bike ride, no matter how short or how close to home.

“Sometimes we see children and adolescents that do not have helmets on and they can have a more significant brain injury,” Moses said.

Pool safety is another concern of health experts. According to the U.S. CDC, three children die every day as a result of drowning.

“We see in the movies that drowning is loud and we’re going to know, but it is actually very silent,” says Northern Light Pediatrics nurse practitioner Kersten Noyes. She wants parents to always have eyes on young children in the water.