Maine earns two As and an F in American Lung Association's annual report

The 20th Annual 'State of Tobacco Control' Report graded the nation and individual states. The report found 33% of Maine high school students use tobacco.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The American Lung Association released its 20th annual ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report Wednesday. The report evaluated how the nation and individual states reduce tobacco use.

Each state is also given letter grades in five categories. In the two decades of the report, Maine is the only state to have received straight As. But this year was a “mixed bag,” according to Lance Boucher, the assistant vice president for State Public Policy for the ALA.

“There are some bright spots on the report card, but unfortunately there are some marks that need improvement,” he added.

Maine’s report card is below:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade C

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A

Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade C

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade A

Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products - Grade F

Boucher said the state hadn’t raised its tobacco tax in 17 years, and that is one move to help prevent younger Mainers from starting to use tobacco products and help adults attempt to quit.

“We need to make sure all Maine kids, whether they’re from Madawaska or York County, are protected from flavored tobacco and the tobacco industry,” he said.

The ALA report also found 16.5% of adults in the state use tobacco products, and 33% of Maine high schools students do as well.

Boucher and BJ McCollister, the campaign manager for the advocacy group ‘Flavors Hook Kids Maine,’ said banning flavored tobacco products is a huge step to keep kids off these products because they’re attracted to the flavors.

“And that’s because of these addicting flavors that are found in these products. They’re disguising the taste of nicotine, and kids are getting hooked,” McCollister added.

Bangor became the first municipality to pass a ban on flavored tobacco sales. That ban will go into effect in June. The Portland City Council is also expected to vote on the decision in the coming weeks.

A bill in the Legislature would make that ban on flavored tobacco sales statewide. The legislation was carried over from the last voting session and is still being workshopped in a legislative committee before being voted on.

“What we hope is lawmakers see this momentum that’s happening across the state, and in all corners in the state, and take action,” McCollister said.

“We really hope Gov. Mills and the Legislature will move forward with this proposal and make it a statewide effort,” Boucher added.

Opponents of the bill testified during a public hearing last year and argued flavored products make up a good amount of tobacco sales in the state, and Maine would miss that revenue.