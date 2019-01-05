BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford office for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has been temporarily vacated because of flooding.

According to Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, 65 of the 95 person staff at 208 Graham Street have been relocated to the South Portland and Sanford offices for the time being.

Plans for a temporary office in Biddeford will be set up as soon as possible by the Department.

"We are committed to providing suitable facilities for our employees and individuals who rely on the Department’s services," said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. "We thank everyone for their patience during this transition and will expeditiously establish both a temporary and permanent office in Biddeford to serve its community."

Anyone who normally attends the Biddeford office can visit the DHHS offices in Sanford at 890 Main Street, Suite 208 or South Portland at 151 Jetport Boulevard.