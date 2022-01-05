Maine DHHS releases annual child welfare report, details COVID challenges on families

This report comes after five children died in Maine during June 2021.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services released its annual child welfare report on Wednesday, and among several topics, it detailed how the pandemic has affected both the systems that care for families and families themselves.

According to the report, the Office of Child and Family Services has been working on putting system improvements in place following an evaluation of Maine’s child welfare system.

State officials handled 12,000 child welfare investigations in 2021, according to the report.

Late in 2021, Maine's child welfare ombudsman said little had been done to address “deep-seated problems” with OCFS.

Read DHHS’ response to the ombudsman’s remarks here.

Wednesday’s report addressed several steps to improve the agency, including the launch of the “Family First” program to better support at-risk families and a revamp of a dated computer system.

Throughout 2021, DHHS continued development on the new Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System, named Katahdin. The system is designed to help eliminate inefficiencies and improve how caseworkers and supervisors do their jobs, according to the report.

The report also found the number of children in protective care has dipped some after years of steady increases.

As of October 2021, around 2,200 kids were in custody across Maine.

“Together, these reports provide valuable insights into Maine’s child welfare system and further opportunities to improve the health and safety of Maine children,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a news release. “We especially thank the ombudsman for acknowledging the pressures Maine families and our frontline staff have faced over the last year, particularly those resulting from the COVID pandemic, which has placed unprecedented stress on our systems and supports.”

To read the full report, click here.