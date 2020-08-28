A Maine family's long path to parenthood

The Haverinens experienced infertility for years. Their message of hope for those who know their pain.

PARIS, Maine — It's something that women and couples in Maine and across the world are struggling with: Infertility.

It can take its toll financially, emotionally, and physically.

In 2018 NEWS CENTER Maine interviewed a couple in South Paris who was going public with their story in an effort to help others and to find their own comfort.

More than two years later, we're checking back in with them. Their story starts on the dance floor.

"When we got married the 'Harlem Shake' had just come out," said Michelle Haverinen. "And that got everyone on the dance floor."

Everybody, including the kids.

"Yup that we really important to us."

Michelle and Sam Haverinen couldn't wait to have their own.

Looking through their wedding album, a day of love, they didn't know then would be followed by so much heartache.

"Unexpectedly I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer," she said.

But even when she recovered, there were darker days.

"There's nothing wrong with us. It's a medical diagnosis."

Michelle and Sam Haverinen struggled with infertility.

It's something more than 6 million women in the U.S. struggle with, according to the latest CDC data.

They invested thousands of dollars in in vitro fertilization.

"I found out two days before Christmas that I was pregnant," said Michelle. "We saw the heartbeat. It was measuring a day or two behind. So we came back a week later and the baby no longer had a heartbeat."

They lost all hope.

"There was no way we could afford that again."

But they weren't ready to give up their fight and turned to international IVF.

They emptied their life savings and pursued this therapy in Spain.

For the second time she was pregnant – but not for long.

They considered adoption – but at that point – couldn't afford that either.

So they publicized their journey – and continued to raise money online.

"I find the more that I share my story, I receive support," said Sam Haverinen.

Support from family, friends, and strangers.

"Someone told us once if you want to be a parent you will find a way."

More than two years later Michelle and Sam found their way. In the two years since our 2018 interview, a lot has changed for the better.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, they found a miracle.

Their little family welcomed not one, but two more heartbeats.

"We transferred one embryo and it split," Michelle explained.

Just in time for mother's day.

"This is Millicent Annabelle and this is Isadora Mabel. So Milly and Izzy," the Haverinens said over Zoom.

Sweet Milly and Izzy, they've sure grown a lot in the last few months. So has the depth of their parents' gratitude.

Their message to couples who know their pain:

"If you sort of have an open mind and trust the process you'll eventually get to a good place. Where that's finally getting a baby – someway – or coming to accept that children are not going to be a part of your life in that way."

Their insurance did not cover IVF – and cost is a huge burden for families like the Haverinens.

"And so I think there needs to be continued advocacy for infertility coverage in Maine," added Michelle.

So now they are sharing their story to help other families fighting the emotional and financial toll of infertility.

Their energy all worth it with two little miracles in the middle of a pandemic.