Child who tested positive for measles did not have infectious strain, Maine CDC says

PORTLAND, Maine — A child who tested positive earlier this month for measles did not have an infectious strain of the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday in a news release.

The Maine CDC sent a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing and confirmation on May 5 and sent out a release with the intent to notify the public about possible exposure sites in Auburn, South Portland, Portland, and Scarborough between April 29 and May 3.

However, the strain was deemed non-contagious, and no secondary cases have been reported, the release stated.

Ten cases of measles have been confirmed this year by the U.S. CDC as of April 28, 2023.

Measles symptoms include but are not limited to fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash that spreads from the head down, the CDC reports.

"The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best prevention for measles," the Maine CDC said on its website.