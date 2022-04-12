State warns of potential hepatitis A exposure in Boothbay

A food service worker at T&D Variety on Wiscasset Road, who later tested positive for acute hepatitis A, handled food on April 6 & 7, the Maine CDC said.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers of possible hepatitis A exposure at a Boothbay convenience store.

A food service worker at T&D Variety at 601 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, who was infected with hepatitis A, handled "to go" food on April 6 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., and on April 7 between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to a release.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease transmitted by food or water. It is preventable with a vaccine.

Patrons who purchased particular "to order" foods from the store during those times could be at risk for hepatitis A infection. No pre-made deli meals or other food or beverages were potentially contaminated.

The Maine CDC recommends that any deli food items made to order between those hours on those days be discarded.

Anyone who may have eaten food prepared in the deli during those hours should receive a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their potential exposure. Those who have documentation of completing the hepatitis A vaccine series are protected and do not need to receive additional vaccination doses.

Anyone who ate food prepared at or who worked at this store during those days and hours should watch for symptoms including tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes) and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms of hepatitis A range from mild to severe sickness requiring hospitalization and can last several months.

Most adults have sudden symptoms, while most children younger than six do not have symptoms.

Symptoms begin to show 15-50 days after exposure. An infected person can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms appear until one week after symptoms end.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit the Maine CDC website.