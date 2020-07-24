Maine CDC to offer immunization clinics for children throughout the state

Some children in Maine have fallen behind on required and recommended immunizations due to having to forgo doctor's appointments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) will offer a series of free “catch up” immunization clinics starting next week to help parents ensure that their children are up to date on required vaccinations.

Starting Monday, July 27, regularly scheduled once or twice weekly clinics will be offered at public health nursing offices in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Lewiston, and Portland. Clinics are by appointment only to ensure proper physical distancing.

All vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule will be available at no cost for children 18 and younger.

Parents can call (207) 287-6730 or (207) 287-4112 to schedule an appointment.

Families are encouraged to first reach out to their primary care provider to arrange for immunizations. If families don’t have a primary care provider or if their provider is not able to meet their needs for immunizations, parents should get a copy of each child’s immunization record to bring to the clinic.

The clinics are a joint effort of the Maine Immunization Program and the Maine Public Health Nursing Program, supported by public health district liaisons and local primary care providers.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic led many Maine families to forgo well-child visits or other in-person consultations with their pediatricians since March, some children have fallen behind on required and recommended immunizations. The “catch up” clinics are part of a collaboration between public health professionals and primary care providers in Maine to ensure that children are up-to-date on vaccines that prevent serious contagious diseases.

“COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways, including presenting new challenges in getting to wellness and preventive care visits,” Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, said. “It’s always best for children to see their trusted pediatricians. But if that’s not possible, these clinics will help protect them from preventable childhood diseases.”

At the clinics, public health nurses will administer shots, provide an updated immunization record to the family, and notify primary care providers of the vaccines given to each child. Public health nurses also will assist families who don’t have a primary care provider to find a way to receive continued care.

Additional clinics are planned for Calais, Machias, Rockland, and Skowhegan. More information about when parents can schedule appointments at these clinics will be announced as soon as it becomes available. According to the Maine CDC, clinics could be added to meet demand.

In March, Maine voters rejected a people's veto referendum that would have rejected the law passed by the state legislature last year, eliminating philosophical and religious exemptions for childhood vaccines.