Maine CDC receives $200,000 in federal funding for Alzheimer's and dementia

Maine is among the first states in the country to receive this type of funding.

MAINE, USA — Maine recently received $200,000 in federal funding to research and help those with Alzheimer's and other similar diseases and to provide resources for caregivers.

Nakia Cramer cared for her grandmother, Maxine, for years before she died. Maxine had dementia.

Cramer describes the experience as, "mentally it's very draining. Everything in your life. Work, family, hobbies."

"It was a lot," Cramer said.

And for Gerard Brennan, who has been caring for his father who has dementia for the last ten years, says "it's just difficult."

Now, Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is working to create resources for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's and dementia as well as people who are battling the diseases.

"Knowing the number of caregivers that support folks with Alzheimer's disease," Emily Moores from Maine CDC said.

Moores told NEWS CENTER Maine that Maine is one of the first states in the country to receive funding for this type of work.

"We had a great case to pitch on why we could benefit from these funds to help support this health issue," she said.

That case? Data supporting the need for this type of funding here in Maine.

Maine has the oldest population in the nation. Just last year, the Maine CDC found that Mainers age 65 and older with Alzheimer's disease will grow from 28,000 to 35,000 by 2025. That would be a growth rate of 25 percent.

"And our population for 65 and older is growing faster than the national average," Moores added.

For those who have been or still are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia, they say support from the state is welcome.

Including, "education, there should be some sort of leniency with your employer," Cramer said.

"I'd like them to make it easier to get the stuff we need to keep them home and keep them happy," Brennan added.