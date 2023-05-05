Maine CDC warns of positive measles test result identification

The Maine CDC is advising the public to take precautions after recently visiting certain locations in southern Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public of possible exposure after a positive measles test result was recently identified.

According to a news release Friday, the Maine CDC received a report that a Maine child, who had received a dose of the measles vaccine, recently tested positive for the virus.

The Maine CDC is reportedly awaiting confirmation from the U.S. CDC and is considering the Maine child infectious out of caution.

The organization is advising individuals who may have been at the places during the times listed below of possible measles exposure:

Family Time Dine and Play at Auburn Mall in Auburn, April 29, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clear Choice MD in Scarborough located at 273 Payne Road, May 1, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hannaford on Cottage Road in South Portland (Mill Creek Hannaford), May 1, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Fore River Emergency Department, May 2, 7:45 p.m. to midnight.

Mercy Fore River Emergency Department, May 3, midnight to 3:30 a.m.

The Maine CDC has already notified and is working with the facilities where exposure may have occurred, according to the release.

"Anyone at these locations during these times should watch for symptoms for 21 days after their exposure," the release said. "If you have symptoms, call a health care provider for instructions before going to the office or hospital to help prevent further spread of infection."

This case comes in addition to 10 confirmed across eight states so far this year, the release stated.

The Maine CDC said in the release is not possible to contract measles from the vaccine.

"Measles can cause severe sickness including pneumonia, encephalitis (brain swelling), and death. An infected person spreads measles through coughs or sneezes," the release said. "Once infected, a person can spread measles from four days before their rash starts through four days afterwards. The virus remains alive for up to two hours on surfaces and in the air. Symptoms can begin 10-14 days from exposure but can be longer. There are no asymptomatic cases of measles."