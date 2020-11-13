Maine CDC issues ‘Do Not Drink’ order for Skowhegan water system

All In-Town Skowhegan Schools will be closed Friday as a result of an issue with Skowhegan Town water.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The Maine CDC Thursday issued a “Do Not Drink” order for water provided by the Maine Water Company’s Skowhegan division. The order affects approximately 6,000 customers who are being notified of the order by the company. As a result, all In-Town Skowhegan Schools will be closed Friday. Bloomfield, Margaret Chase Smith, North, Middle and High School, SCTC, and MSLC are closed. Mill Stream and Canaan Elementary Schools are open tomorrow.

Do Not Drink orders are issued when there is concern about contamination in a water supply from biological, chemical, or radiological contaminants that could make the water unsafe for consumption. Under a Do Not Drink order, customers should not use the water for drinking, making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water.

Affected consumers should use bottled water for these purposes.

The State is working with Skowhegan to provide bottled water as needed, with additional information to be provided in the morning.

Tap water can be used for other purposes such as bathing and laundry.

On Thursday afternoon. The Maine Water Company’s Skowhegan Division notified Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program that it had received a report from a customer of an unusual taste and odor in drinking water from the customer’s faucet. Upon confirming the customer’s report at a nearby hydrant and observing a sheen on the surface of the two small ponds that supply water to the treatment plant, Maine CDC issued a Do Not Drink Order for all customers of the water system.

Maine Water Company is working with the Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the cause of the sheen on the surface of the supply ponds. Maine Water Company uses the two ponds and an intake drawing water from the Kennebec River to supply its water system. Currently, the ponds are disconnected from the system and only the river is being used to bring water into the treatment plant.

Water samples are being collected for laboratory testing.