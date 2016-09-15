Maine CDC identifies hepatitis A in Lewiston restaurant worker

During their infectious period, the individual worked at Marco's Italian Restaurant located at 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston, the Maine CDC said Tuesday.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that a case of hepatitis A has been identified in a Lewiston food service worker.

During their infectious period, the individual worked at Marco's Italian Restaurant located at 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston, the Maine CDC said in a news release.

The individual reportedly worked at the restaurant during their infectious period on the following days:

Sept. 11

Sept. 13

Sept. 15-16

Sept. 18

Sept. 20-22

Sept. 25

Sept. 27-28

"Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus," the release stated. "It can spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water."

The Maine CDC said that anyone who purchased and/or ate food or drink from this restaurant during the above days may be at risk for hepatitis A infection.

"An infected person can spread the virus to others from about two weeks before symptom onset until one week after symptoms begin," the release said.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a two-dose series vaccine, and people who are exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they receive the vaccine within 14 days of exposure to the virus.

The Maine CDC advises anyone who thinks they may have been exposed and needs a vaccine to contact their health care provider. Some health care facilities in Maine offer the vaccine to those who do not have health insurance. You can find that list here.

"After one dose, at least 94 out of 100 people become immune for several years. It is important to get the full two-dose series to ensure long-term protection," the Maine CDC stated.

The Maine CDC said individuals who may have been exposed should do the following:

Discard any leftover food bought at this restaurant during the dates listed above. If eligible, get vaccinated. If you ate or drank from this restaurant during these dates, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the last time you ate or drank there.

If more than 14 days have passed, people who have not previously been vaccinated may still get the vaccine at any time to protect against future exposures.

Individuals who worked in the restaurant during these dates should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last date worked.

Ask your health care provider if you need hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) in addition to the hepatitis A vaccine; certain people may need both.

If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any additional hepatitis A vaccine doses now. Monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention:

Feeling tired

Low or no appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Diarrhea

Dark-colored urine

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Fever

Joint pain

According to the Maine CDC, symptoms begin 15 to 50 days after exposure to the hepatitis A virus, and symptoms can range from mild to severe.

"People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old have mild or no symptoms," the release said Tuesday.

You can find more information about hepatitis A here.