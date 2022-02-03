Maine CDC director opposes psilocybin mushroom legalization

The FDA designated psilocybin as a breakthrough treatment for drug-resistant depression in 2018.

MAINE, USA — The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is opposed to the legalization of psilocybin mushrooms to treat depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Nirav Shah's written testimony issued Tuesday urges lawmakers to wait until clinical guidelines are established, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives psilocybin full approval as a treatment before taking action in Maine.

The FDA designated psilocybin as a breakthrough treatment for drug-resistant depression in 2018.

It also designated it as a treatment for major depressive disorder in 2019.