A Maine cancer resource center is serving up home-cooked meals to heal

The Home Cooked Healing program is looking for more volunteers to keep it available for those in need.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — For those undergoing treatment for cancer, oftentimes doctors appointments, surgeries, and even side effects can leave little time at the end of the day for self-care.

To take some things off its clients plates, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center runs the Home Cooked Healing program.

Clients are able to sign up for eight weeks of five free meals each week, all cooked by volunteers with the resource center.

To keep the service available, the center is currently looking for more volunteer cooks with a commitment and understanding of the relief it can bring.

“Whether they are survivors or have a family member or friend whom they have been on the cancer journey with, they understand that having a home-cooked meal, a nutritious meal, is important," Program Coordinator Amy Kurman said.

Volunteers must complete a class and pass an exam to become ServSafe Certified, in order to keep clients healthy.

Every meal is specifically catered to each client and their family’s taste or allergies, often by Meal Coordinator Cathy Flesh. She says when she cooks for clients, she always makes just enough for leftovers like her family did for her.

“You can use a little bit for the lunch the next day, you know," Flesh said. "I learned from my grandmother way back, you know she was very generous cooking for the family. I am like that, so I just like to do that way.”

If you would like to volunteer or sign up for the meal plan, visit the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center website.