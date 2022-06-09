Maine cancer center spreads awareness on 'silent killer'

For the entire month of September, the center will be sharing information and making social media posts in the hopes that many will spread the word and save lives.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Experts refer to ovarian cancer as the silent killer. To draw attention to it, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is calling on everyone to spread awareness of ovarian and gynecological cancers.

For the entire month of September, the center will be sharing information and making social media posts in the hopes that many will spread the word and save lives through early detection.

According to the center, ovarian cancer is the most common female cancer in the country and ranks as the second leading cause of death from cancer for women.

Leaders at the center say signs of ovarian cancer can be commonly confused with a difficult menstrual cycle, such as bloating, heartburn, urinating often, pelvic/abdominal pain, back pain, fatigue, constipation or menstrual changes, feeling full, and pain during sex.

Angela Fochesato, executive director at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, said because these types of cancers are difficult to detect, it is extremely important that women speak up and address any health issues with their doctor.

“Fourteen-thousand women a year are dying with ovarian cancer, and they don’t even know it until they are stage four. And it is a very painful cancer to have, and it’s treatable. It is totally treatable if you can catch it and just be aware of it and advocate for yourself. Doctors are only putting the pieces of the puzzle together, and they get their information from you.” Fochesato said.

She added the best way to catch these types of cancers early is to ask for blood work, ultrasounds, and genetic testing during yearly doctor checkups.

Every Tuesday in September, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center will post "Teal Tuesday Tips" on social media for people to share and spread awareness of common symptoms of ovarian and gynecological cancer.

This is all part of the center’s monthly campaign to spread awareness of many types of cancers.

It supports cancer patients in Hancock and Washington Counties. Fochesato said Washington County has the highest cancer-related mortality rate in the state. Ranking number one nationally in lung cancer and third in colon and rectal cancers.

“Statics show in Washington County more people die from cancer and cancer-related illnesses than they do with addictions and overdoses,” Fochesato said.

She added the high mortality rates could be due to a lack of federal funding and difficulty getting patients to their treatments.

“They don’t go to their primary care. They use the emergency room as their primary care, and then once they get that sick, and they are going to the emergency room, it’s stage four. A lot of times, they don’t have vehicles, or they only have one vehicle. They are like two, three, four hours away from a treatment center, and that is one way," Fochesato said. “There [are] no services for these people.”

Though she believes more funding could be used to help cancer patients in the state, Fochesato said she is thankful for the resources that are already in place.

“[I] thank God the state of Maine has the Maine Cancer Foundation that does give out grants and funding and helps with transportation. That is how I started the navigation program, but we need more funding than just that," Fochesato said.

Resources for ovarian and gynecological cancer screenings are listed below:

For the month of October, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center will be spreading awareness about male and female breast cancer.

