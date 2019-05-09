ROSEVILLE, Calif — Ricky D'Ambrosio, 21, is fighting for his life in an area hospital after his mother, Christy, said he developed acute respiratory failure from vaping.

Christy posted to her Facebook page about her son, saying, "He is intubated, heavily sedated, paralyzed, and is in a medically induced coma. Because the effects of vaping are so new, the doctors are not quite sure how to treat him."

The family is asking for prayers for their son as he fights in the hospital.

She added, "He has so much more life to live. Even though I don't agree with some of his choices in life, like vaping, I'm still a mama bear and will protect and fight for my boy with every single breath that I have."

Christy told ABC10 it's difficult to share what's going on with her son but she wants to get the word out to as many people as possible.

"Is it worth this? Let Ricky be an example so you or your loved ones DO NOT NEED TO GO THROUGH THIS. As a momma sitting by her son's hospital bed, wondering if we still get to go on our family trip together or if I'll be planning his funeral.....I can tell you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT!!!!" she posted on Facebook.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating conditions like Ricky's across the country.

Currently, the CDC is investigating 215 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of electronic cigarette, or e-cigarette, products. These 215 cases have been reported by 25 states.

