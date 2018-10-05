BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The Health Equity Alliance is starting a trial to use fentanyl test kits to allow drug users to test street drugs before shooting up.

"It's not just an opioid crisis. It's a drug mixing crisis,” Maddy Magnuson, Director of Harm Reduction at HEAL, said.

Magnuson started exploring the possibility after they and their team found the practice to be growing in popularity among organizations like theirs in other parts of the country.

The organization currently runs a needle-exchange program that offers clean needles and other supplies for free to people who bring in their used needles.

Magnuson said the test kits would be another step to help those using drugs be safer.

"We need to provide people with the tools and resources to be able to live healthy and safer lives until they're ready for recovery or live a more balanced life,” Magnuson said.

The Rapid Response test strips, designed to be used as a urine test to determine if someone is using fentanyl, can be used to test a solution of water and street drugs to insure they are not contaminated with the highly-potent synthetic opioid.

Fentanyl is currently the leading cause of overdose deaths in Maine and across the country. According to the Maine CDC, more than half of the 418 overdose deaths last year were related to fentanyl.

Maguson said in many cases the person does not know they are taking the drug.

"The opposite of addiction is not abstinence, the opposite of addiction is connection,” they said.

The tests are not approved by the FDA, because the test kits were not designed for this purpose, but Maguson hopes it will at least educate those who are using drugs.

"People are dying and we have to do what we can to provide folks with resources that might be helpful,” they said.

The organization plans to hold a meeting with community members in the next month to determine if this is a program they will implement long term.

