BANGOR, Maine — President Trump signed $8.3 billion in funding to fight the Coronavirus on Friday.

Cities and towns in Maine are preparing, too.

In Bangor, the Greater Bangor Chamber of Commerce is holding a seminar next Friday to discuss what can be done if the Coronavirus directly affects Mainers.

As the Coronavirus continues to be a threat across the United States, local officials said it's important to have an emergency response plan Coronavirus threat or not.

"One of the good things that can come out of this is it makes you really think and it's so important for employers to have a plan in place in the event that something happens that impacts their ability to operate their business," Deb Neuman, director of the Greater Bangor Chamber of Commerce said.

Neuman said businesses may benefit from preparing for the worst.

"What would happen to my business if the key person was not able to work. If you're a small business owner and you're the only person in your business or you're the key person in your business you really have to think ahead of, what if I'm sick," she said.

The seminar is Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. and is free to business owners and employees.

