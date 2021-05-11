Learn the warning signs of Alzheimer's during Alzheimer's Awareness Month

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and Maine experts are explaining the difference between the disease and normal aging

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Roughly 29,000 Mainers live with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to grow by more than 20% by 2025.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and experts and advocates spend this time each year educating people on the warning signs of the disease.

Oftentimes family and friends become caregivers to their loved ones with Alzheimer's. Here in Maine, there are about 46,000 of those caregivers.

"Alzheimer's disease is a journey not only for the person but the family as well," Jennifer Reeder, licensed clinical social worker with the Alzheimer's Foundation of America said.

She added that while caring for your loved one is hard, it's important to be patient with them.

"If your loved one is having a moment where they may be in their own delusion, they may be in their own world in that moment, and they're in a positive mood, that's a place where you can, you can join, and connect with your loved one as opposed as trying to be in your own reality," Reeder said.

During Alzheimer's Awareness month, experts want to recognize those caregivers, but also educate people on the warning signs of Alzheimer's and dementia versus normal signs of aging.

"Forgetting where you put your keys would be a normal sign versus not remembering what the keys are for," Amy Angelo, Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association explained.

She added that there is still a stigma surrounding Alzheimer's but it's important that if you or a loved one is forgetting drastic things like the season or the year to go see your doctor.

"Alzheimer's affects everybody. It doesn't only affect the person who has it but it affects the caregiver system," Angelo said.

She added it's critical to keep anyone who may be facing Alzheimer's or another form of dementia safe but keeping them away from medications they aren't supposed to be taking, or helping with finances if they can no longer balance a budget.

There is no way to prevent Alzheimer's disease but experts say you can reduce your risk by taking care of yourself with exercise, a healthy diet, and lifelong learning.