AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are taking up a proposal to virtually ban electronic cigarettes, a ban they say will help close the loopholes in a federal policy that went into effect earlier this month.

The FDA rule released by the Trump administration, which went into effect earlier this month restricts only flavors for closed system e-liquid cartridge, such as JUUL.

The new rules do not apply to refillable cartridges or disposable e-cigarettes.

A bill proposed by state Senator Rebecca Millett would prohibit the sale of current and new e-cigarette devices and nicotine liquids until the federal government proves they can help people reduce tobacco consumption.

The bill would make exceptions for devices sold at the state's medical marijuana dispensaries. However, more than 2500 medical marijuana caregivers and storefronts would not be exempt under the bill. A number of caregivers are concerned that the proposal would limit access for patients who rely on e-cigarettes to inhale their medicine.

"This is a brand new product that never went through the approval process of the FDA," Senator Millett, (D) Cape Elizabeth said.

"When we exclude caregivers, it's absolutely not fair. There are 2600 caregivers in Maine and only eight dispensaries."

Senator Millett said she is open to possibly exempt medical marijuana caregivers and retail marijuana businesses, but the details still need to be worked out.

So far, the state has banned internet sales of tobacco products, raised the minimum age to buy tobacco along with vaping products, from 18 to 21.

A 43 percent sales tax went into effect in January on whole cigarettes.

RELATED: No smoking? No matter. Study links vaping to chronic lung disease

RELATED: Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

RELATED: FDA raises minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21