BURLINGTON, N.C. -- LabCorp said it has detected “suspicious activity” on its information technology network over the weekend. That’s according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LabCorp said in the filing it "immediately took certain systems offline as part of its comprehensive response to contain the activity."

It temporarily affected test processing and customer access to results over the weekend.

LabCorp stated in the filing that it’s working to, “Restore full system functionality as quickly as possible, testing operations have substantially resumed today, and we anticipate that additional systems and functions will be restored through the next several days."

As a result, some LabCorp customers of LabCorp Diagnostics could experience brief delays in receiving results. At this time there’s no evidence of unauthorized transfer or misuse of data. They have also alerted investigators and will continue to investigate.

